ITV News joins Guernsey Border Agency for Covid isolation checks

There are currently more than 600 people in self-isolation in Guernsey. Anyone visiting or returning to the Bailiwick, including returning students, has to spend 14 days in quarantine, before being able to enjoy the island's Covid restriction-free status. To date, the Guernsey Border Agency has contacted around 7,500 individuals and visited around 4,000. There are on average 100 calls and 60 visits per day.

WATCH: Hamish Auskerry spent the day with Border Agency staff to see first hand what they do :