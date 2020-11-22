Parking times extended in St Peter Port for Christmas period

Parking times in St Peter Port have been extended to encourage people to support local businesses in the run up to Christmas.

The changes have been brought in 10 days earlier than usual to help support the retail and hospitality sectors who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The following changes are in place until Sunday 3 January...

North Beach:

All two-hour parking spaces will be extended to three-hours.

The 10-hour spaces will not be regulated on a Saturday, meaning drivers will not be required to move their vehicle by 8am if they have parked overnight on the Friday.

Albert Pier and Crown Pier:

All two-hour parking spaces at will be extended to three-hours.

West side of the New Jetty Terminal building:

The normal 30-minute parking spaces will be changed to three-hour parking spaces. Six 30-minute parking spaces will be left for anyone wishing to briefly visit the Passport Office and Condor Ferries.

Model Yacht Pond

Some three-hour parking spaces by the Model Yacht Pond, at the area adjacent to the rowing skiffs between Guernsey Divers and the "Fishy Tails" café, will be changed to 10-hour parking to increase capacity for those working in town.

Sir Charles Frossard House and Lukis House

People can park at Sir Charles Frossard House and Lukis House on Saturdays until the end of December.

Parking is available here between 6pm and 10pm on Thursdays before Christmas (excluding Christmas Eve) for late night shopping.

People can also park here between 10am and 4pm on Sunday 20 December.

St Julian's Pier

Guernsey Harbours are making available the Port Permit spaces at St Julian's Pier (southern side of North Beach car park) for public parking on Saturdays until the end of December.

Between 6pm and 10pm on Thursdays before Christmas (excluding Christmas Eve) for late night shopping.

Between 10am and 4pm on Sunday 20 December.

Accessible Parking is available on the south side of the road.

Buses: