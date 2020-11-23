Damage to Guernsey's Rocque Poisson seawall to be inspected

The impact of bad weather on part of Guernsey's coastal defences will be inspected this month.

Work to place reinforce the sea wall at Rocque Poisson was carried during lockdown - however, recent storms have affected an exposed section of the structure.

The island's Energy and Infrastructure Team says it will be carrying out investigation works to assess the condition of the rear of the wall and determine how to reduce the risk of further damage throughout the rest of the winter.

Route de la Rocque Poisson will be closed to traffic from 24 November for the duration of the works, which are expected to last four weeks.

Work is already underway on repairs to the L'Ancresse anti-tank wall - however, politicians warn more funding will be needed to complete the work than was designated by the previous States.