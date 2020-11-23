Government invests in autism assessment service in Guernsey

Young people in Guernsey will be able to be assessed for autism on island from next year.

There are approximately 1,000 people on the autism spectrum in the island.

At the moment children have to join a waiting list.

The current system is totally unsatisfactory and has been for five years. Catherine Hall, National Autism Society in Guernsey

A new specialist is due to arrive in Guernsey in February.

HSC has prioritised its budget to enable the appointment of a Community Paediatrician. This is a key role which will enable HSC to fulfil its publically stated objective of ensuring the implementation of a fit-for-purpose autism assessment pathway during 2021. The new postholder is due to start in February 2021 (subject to any COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time). HSC, States of Guernsey

The States of Guernsey has given the following advice on how to get an assessment.

For a child:

For children under 5 years: Your GP or Health Visitor may refer your child to the Child Development Centre (CDC). The CDC will talk to you and assess your child through a multi-agency panel so that your child's assessment is thorough and the team gives the right information they need.

For children over 5 years a referral is made to the Autistic Spectrum Disorder Assessment Team (ASDAT). This can be either by your GP, speech and language therapist or school educational psychologist. Waiting times are lengthy but the team will keep you informed.

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) will assess young people in secondary education for autism when appropriate if they have an existing mental health problem and are already being seen in the CAHMS service.

For an adult:

For a dual diagnosis for an individual with autism and a learning difficulty a referral is made usually by your GP to the Adult Disability Service for an assessment.

If autism only: currently there is no local diagnostic route.

To access charity support:

Autism Guernsey a range of services, clubs and social groups for adults and children on the spectrum and their families or carers.

You can contact Autism Guernsey on 01481 232879 and there are more details on their website.

Autism Jersey is reminding islanders they can still seek support from the charity, even though many locations where its services are held are closed because of coronavirus.