Guernsey's Director of Civil Aviation accused of 'gross incompetence'

Politicians in Guernsey decide whether or not to remove the island's Director of Civil Aviation from his post, after he was accused of 'behaviour of gross incompetence'.

Dominic Lazarus, who has been in the post since July 2018, faces a vote on his future after an urgent proposition was put forward by the Committee for Economic Development.

In August 2020, the then committee received a report on Mr Lazarus following 'growing concerns'. As a result, he was suspended and an investigation was ordered into his 'competence and conduct'. That committee provided him with an opportunity to respond to the findings of the report

However, current members have 'exceptionally' decided to bring the policy letter to the States, after unanimously agreeing that Mr Lazarus had behaved in a 'grossly incompetent' manner on the basis of the evidence presented.

The Director of Civil Aviation is responsible for regulating the airworthiness of aircrafts, flight operations and aviation security.

States Members are due to debate Mr Lazarus' future in their next sitting, which takes place on Wednesday 25 November.

Mr Lazarus is also the Director of Civil Aviation in Jersey. A spokesperson says the Government of Jersey it is 'aware' of the outcome of the investigation in Guernsey.

We are considering the implications for Jersey and any action we may need to take as a consequence. The Director of Civil Aviation for Jersey is currently on a period of absence from his role. The Deputy Director Civil Aviation for Jersey is now undertaking the functions of the DCA. Government of Jersey spokesperson

ITV Channel has attempted to contact Mr Lazarus for a response.