Jersey businesses could refuse to serve shoppers without masks

Businesses in Jersey could soon refuse service to shoppers who do not wear face masks. It is just one of the regulations being debated by politicians at a special States sitting today (24 November).

They will also discuss whether employees should be required to wear masks in some workplaces, and whether to limit the number of people who can attend gatherings.

These regulations form part of a toolkit we can use to make less restrictive measures required by law, which aim to limit the need for further island-wide restrictions like lockdown and limit the spread of Covid-19. If we all follow the current public health guidance, which at the moment allows for relative freedoms, we can potentially avoid more restrictive measures being implemented. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

You can watch the morning's sitting here, and the afternoon's sitting here.