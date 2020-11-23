Jersey's Chief Minister: 'Orderly transition' to new Chief Executive is key

Jersey's Chief Minister says the government is committed to an 'orderly transition' to a new Chief Executive following the resignation of Charlie Parker.

Speaking at an Institute of Directors event, Senator John Le Fondré said it was time to 'move on' from discussions about the role of the Chief Executive, who resigned following a row over a second role as a non-executive director of a UK property firm.

However, Senator Le Fondré quashed any suggestion that there was a possibility that Mr Parker could continue to lead the island's Civil Service.

Charlie is a consummate professional. He's still working on the implementation of the changes going ahead and what we're all working to do is make sure we're all acting in the island's interests about how we get that orderly transition. That's what we're working on at the moment. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

When asked to confirm that there would indeed be 'change', the Chief Minister said, 'yes,' later adding that the recruitment process for a new figure was taking place 'almost as we speak'.

Mr Parker agreed to step down from his role as Chief Executive after mounting pressure on the Chief Minister. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The controversy eventually led to several ministers resigning their posts and a vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister, which he survived by 29 votes to 19.

Senator John Le Fondré would not be drawn on speculation of who might replace Mr Parker but said it was vital that the new Chief Executive would be able to see through the government modernisation programme he had set in motion.

The Chief Minister also disputed criticism from Senator Sam Mézec, Minister for Children and Housing that he lacked the leadership required to stand up to the civil service.