Jersey's government issues warning over false claims on social media
People in Jersey are being advised to be wary of fake information on the internet.
A campaign has launched to help islanders identify fake accounts and check the sources of online claims.
The government says it has used social media more during the pandemic to share updates on the changing situation with Covid-19 - but is now warning about fake accounts which can be used to disseminate 'fake news'.
Social media does have its limitations, and in an island as small as Jersey, false information can be spread relatively easily. This can cause distress to vulnerable people who need accurate and up-to-date information. I'd urge all Islanders to fact check the information they read online and help us to keep the public informed and up-to-date.
When using the internet, people are advised to do the following:
Check that the person sharing the information is genuine. Fake profiles often feature no images of real people and have no likes, comments or conversations. They can also often have a high number of followers and no friends.
Check where the information has come from. Only rely in official and trustworthy sources. Challenge any claims you do not believe to be true.
Check claims against official public health guidance on the government website. Changes to guidance will be shared on social media by official Government of Jersey accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.