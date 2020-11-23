Jersey's government issues warning over false claims on social media

People in Jersey are being advised to be wary of fake information on the internet.

A campaign has launched to help islanders identify fake accounts and check the sources of online claims.

The government says it has used social media more during the pandemic to share updates on the changing situation with Covid-19 - but is now warning about fake accounts which can be used to disseminate 'fake news'.

Social media does have its limitations, and in an island as small as Jersey, false information can be spread relatively easily. This can cause distress to vulnerable people who need accurate and up-to-date information. I'd urge all Islanders to fact check the information they read online and help us to keep the public informed and up-to-date. Constable Richard Buchanan, Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister

When using the internet, people are advised to do the following: