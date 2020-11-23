JSPCA plants 14 trees in memory of much loved pets
To mark national tree planting week, the JSPCA is planting 14 trees at its Pet Cemetery site at First Tower. They were sponsored by those who wanted to cherish the memory of a much loved pet.
The Probation and After Care Community Service Team spent 90 hours preparing the site.
In the spring the team will also add a pollinator patch and schoolchildren from First Tower will be invited to sow the seeds.
We are delighted to be part of this special project, helping with the planting of 14 trees at the JSPCA Cemetery. Each tree planted will help to promote local biodiversity and increase the number of pollinators in this area. These trees will also provide a place for quiet reflection for all visitors.