Man assaulted at St Peter Port taxi rank

Guernsey Police are calling for information after a man was assaulted at a taxi rank.

He was thrown to the ground following an altercation with another man at the Weighbridge taxi rank in St Peter Port.

It happened at around 1.30am on Monday 23 November.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and might be able to help with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police directly, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.