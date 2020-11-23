Misleading Covid exposure alerts sent to iPhone users in Jersey

iPhone users in Jersey are being made aware of "misleading" Covid alerts on their mobiles.

Those behind the Jersey Covid Alert app say islanders only need to be concerned if they see a red banner within their app, not the iPhone one.

If you have been within two metres of a positive case for more than 15 minutes, this banner will appear within the Jersey Covid Alert app.

The IOS exposure system is built into every iPhone and exchanges codes via Bluetooth with those who have been near you. However, it does not specify how close they were or how long they were there.

The Jersey Covid Alert app then uses this data to decide whether there is a potential risk, by calculating how long you were near that person and how close you were. At present, it only creates an alert if you have been within two metres of a positive case for more than 15 minutes - this is when the red banner appears.

However, the IOS system has been known to flag potential exposures even when this criteria has not been met, and therefore not been acknowledged by the Jersey Covid Alert app.

Upon calling the island's contact tracers after receiving these alerts, islanders have then received mixed messages about whether they need to isolate or not.

Now, Digital Jersey is hoping to put an end to that confusion with one simple piece of advice: "If you do not see the prominent/distinctive red banner inside the Jersey Covid Alert app, do not worry – no exposure is detected."