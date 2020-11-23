New payment devices help Guernsey charities go contactless

Guernsey charities will now be able to benefit from contactless donations thanks to new payment devices. They have been purchased by the Association of Guernsey Charities, which supports 300 members.

Those charities will be able to borrow the devices when holding fundraising events, so islanders can support them even if they are not carrying cash.

The recent purchase of contactless payment devices has added an important element to charity donations, which has seen a drop in cash contributions in line with the reducing use of cash generally. The mobile card reader devices will securely and safely accept contactless and chip & pin payments from all major credit and debit cards, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay. Peter Rose, Vice Chairman of the Association of Guernsey Charities

The funding has come from Crimestoppers Guernsey.

The use of such a device will make it very easy for someone to make a payment to a charity, and hopefully increase the funds collected. There is also a reduced risk of collection boxes containing cash being lost or stolen. We fully support this initiative. Mike Smith, Chairman of Crimestoppers Guernsey

The news comes after a surge in charitable donations during lockdown. Between March and July this year, local donation website Giving.gg saw more than 1,700 donations, raising £85,000. This compares to the previous monthly average of £6,000.