Concern for student wellbeing after Covid cases send Jersey sixth formers home

Jersey's Children's Commissioner has criticised the decision to send all sixth formers home from Victoria College.

The announcement was made yesterday (23 November) after at least two students tested positive for Covid-19.

Deborah McMillan says while she understands why the decision has been made, she is concerned that it could damage more than just their education.

What I'm really worried about are anxious teenagers being asked to stay in their bedrooms for up to ten days without there necessarily been some proper advice and some support for them. Deborah McMillan, Jersey's Children's Commissioner

Mrs McMillan is also calling for the government to improve its communication with students who are asked to isolate.

The one thing we must do is ensure that children and their families are kept up to date with what it means to isolate. What I'd particularly like would be some strong messaging from the Ministers directly to young people, so that they understand what to do and why they've got to do it. Deborah McMillan, Jersey's Children's Commissioner

Meanwhile, a student and member of staff have tested positive at Hautlieu School, as well as a child at Beaulieu. Direct contacts have been informed and are isolating.