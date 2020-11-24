Festive plans aim to coax shoppers back to St Helier's high street

The Parish of St Helier and Jersey's government will be encouraging people to shop in town with Christmas music, messages in shop windows and pop up shops.

The government is working alongside the Parish of St Helier, providing £35,000 to the project which will be run over the next six weeks and aims to urge more islanders to shop local.

It’s important that we support retailers as we enter the most important trading time of year for them. Creating a vibrant town centre will help encourage Islanders to continue to support local businesses and, as a result, help retain Islanders’ jobs. I am pleased to be able to provide this financial support and would like to acknowledge the excellent work of the Town Centre Team. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport & Culture

The plans follow a survey in September which sought people's views on what could draw them to the high street.

As we all know, it is more important than ever that we support our town centre. Shopping local, supporting our Jersey retail and hospitality businesses is something we all need to do. My team at the Parish, with the support of our government, and in conjunction with our local businesses, is working hard to make this year’s Christmas shopping in town a safe, vibrant, and enjoyable experience. Simon Crowcroft, Connetable for St Helier

St Helier's Christmas lights were switched on virtually this year because of the pandemic. The switch-on also marked the start of late night shopping.