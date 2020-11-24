Flu vaccines to be rolled out to over 50s in Guernsey

People over 50 in Guernsey will now be able to receive their flu jabs.

The Bailiwick has received its latest batch of vaccines and is now ready to move into the next phase of its immunisation programme.

Certain groups were prioritised to receive the vaccine including healthcare workers, children, the over 65s, care home residents and staff and pregnant women.

Now, all islanders aged between 50 and 64 will be contacted via their doctors surgery to make an appointment to receive their jabs.

This year it is more important than ever to ensure that islanders take up the offer of the vaccination against seasonal flu. We have had an excellent take up so far this year from those aged over 65, and those who identified as ‘at risk’ from seasonal flu. We would really encourage islanders to have the flu vaccine this year so we can ensure our community receives the protection it brings. Jo Rocha, Health Protection Nurse

The States will fund the cost of the vaccine and around half the cost of administration, but patients will have to pay the rest at around £7.