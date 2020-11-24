Is it a bird? No, it's a fake! GSPCA sent to rescue plastic falcon

All was not as it seemed when the GSPCA were called to the aid of a peregrine trapped in the netting on a football goal.

After hearing reports of a bird in distress, staff from the shelter dispatched the ambulance - only to find that the bird in question was a toy.

Kevin Beausire, who was sent to free the animal, described the moment he realised.

With the bad weather and the time of year many animals are struggling. When I arrived at St Martins this morning to rescue the bird of prey I had all the safety equipment and basket ready, but as I approached the bird it became quickly obvious there was nothing that could be done as it wasn’t even real. Kevin Beausire, GSPCA team member

The plastic peregrine was freed from the nets and is understood to be doing well.

Over the years, the GSPCA has responded to a number of weird and wonderful callouts including a dead cat which thankfully turned out to be a hand puppet.