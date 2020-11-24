Jersey campaigners sleep rough despite cancellation of Sanctuary Trust Sleepout

Fundraisers slept rough in St Helier to raise money for a Jersey homeless charity - despite the cancellation of an organised sleepout.

The team, who call themselves 'Credit to Them', raised more than £2,500 by sleeping in a friend's shed - with their employers set to match the money they have raised so far.

The annual Sanctuary Trust Sleepout was cancelled this year, to abide by government Covid regulations.

But Zoe Hare and friends arrived at 7.30pm, sleeping through until 6am in the morning.

It did make us think how lucky we were to be able to go home, after a cold night sleeping out, to a warm house with a nice cosy bed. Zoe Hare, fundraiser for Sanctuary Trust

Sanctuary Trust supports men who find themselves homeless or in situations of crisis in Jersey.