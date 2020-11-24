Jersey's Head of Contact Tracing: Your questions answered

A team of contact tracers is currently working around the clock to locate people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and contain the spread of the disease across the island.

However, with complicated and complex processes in place, many people have found themselves with questions about just how the system works.

ITV News' Jess Dunsdon put some of these queries to Caroline Maffia, Jersey's Strategic Lead for Contact Tracing, Monitoring and Enforcement.