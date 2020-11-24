Jersey's Health Minister given new powers to enforce Covid restrictions

Jersey's Health Minister can now limit the size of gatherings and make face masks compulsory.

Deputy Richard Renouf was given new powers at a special sitting of the States Assembly earlier today (24 November).

While no changes will be made instantly, they could be made in the coming weeks and months if thought necessary. These could include:

He can make face-coverings mandatory in certain workplaces like shops. Staff should refuse to serve customers who are not wearing a mask and ask them to leave the premises if they refuse to put one on. Islanders could also be fined up to £1,000 for non-compliance.

He can make collecting contact tracing details a legal requirement for hospitality businesses, and mandatory for customers to participate . Again, staff can refuse to serve people who will not give their details. Businesses who do not comply will be issued with an improvement notice - and if they don't improve, they can be stopped from trading.

He can also legally limit gatherings. Parties in private homes or tables at restaurants would be limited to 10, but numbers for controlled, planned, safe indoor events can go up to 20. Again, there is a maximum fine of £1,000 for breaching this.

The minister is however assuring islanders that the lower limit of 10 for private gatherings will not get smaller, so Christmas dinner for large families can go ahead.

There are civil liberties involved. And we also recognise that there are households with large numbers in, and the UK has got into a tangle with its rule of six and families larger than that. So we have set a number of ten which we think will meet most cases and keep people in a position where they feel their civil liberties are not being really impinged upon. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

But retailers have hit back at plans, saying it will put too much pressure on their staff to enforce any new rules.

We are not a law enforcement organisation. Our staff are not trained in doing that. And I think that it's just going to create tension between our staff and customers. And when you see the increase of abuse that shopworkers have seen in the UK based on Covid restrictions there, I think it's quite worrying actually. Gerald Voisin, Voisin's

Even the Dean of Jersey has made a rare intervention in politics, calling for clarity on religious gatherings.