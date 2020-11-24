Lifeline flights between Jersey and Southampton to re-start next week

Lifeline air services between Jersey and the UK will be reintroduced from next Monday (30 November).

The government says lockdown measures in the UK, and isolation requirements in Jersey, have reduced demand for air travel - passenger numbers are currently down 95% compared to this time in 2019.

Blue Islands will operate the service, to Southampton initially, which will be available to all islanders, not just essential workers.

Return flights from Jersey to Southampton will operate at the following times:

Monday morning

Monday evening

Tuesday mid-afternoon

Wednesday mid-afternoon

Thursday mid-afternoon

Friday morning

Friday evening