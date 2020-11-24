Lifeline flights between Jersey and Southampton to re-start next week
Lifeline air services between Jersey and the UK will be reintroduced from next Monday (30 November).
The government says lockdown measures in the UK, and isolation requirements in Jersey, have reduced demand for air travel - passenger numbers are currently down 95% compared to this time in 2019.
Blue Islands will operate the service, to Southampton initially, which will be available to all islanders, not just essential workers.
Return flights from Jersey to Southampton will operate at the following times:
Monday morning
Monday evening
Tuesday mid-afternoon
Wednesday mid-afternoon
Thursday mid-afternoon
Friday morning
Friday evening
It’s evident that many routes are not commercially viable for airlines to operate in the current climate, but through our lifeline contract with Blue Islands, we can ensure services continue. This resilience of connectivity will maintain access to vital medical care, island links for students studying in the UK, and those needing travel to see friends and family.