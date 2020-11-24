Northern Ireland's First Minister gets advice from Jersey on Spend Local scheme

Northern Ireland's First Minister has taken inspiration from Jersey and introduced a high street voucher scheme to boost the economy.

Arlene Foster spoke to Jersey's Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré about the policy, which will see everyone in Northern Ireland given £200 to spend in their local community.

Stormont will spend around £95 million on the scheme.

Jersey's Spend Local scheme generated around £10 million for the island's economy, with money being spent at over 2,000 hospitality venues and retailers.

It formed part of a £150 million economic stimulus package to support businesses during the pandemic.