Police investigating after laser shone at Aurigny aircraft in Guernsey

Police are investigating reports that a laser was shone at an Aurigny aircraft arriving into Guernsey airport.

The plane was approaching the runway when a powerful green light was pointed at the aircraft, believed to be from the coastline south of Havelet Bay.

It happened on Monday 16 November at around 7.50pm.

Police believe the laser was shone from close to the Bathing Pools, south of Havelet Bay. Credit: Bailiwick Law Enforcement

Police say that shining lasers at aircraft can cause distraction to pilots at critical times of flight, endangering the passengers onboard and people on the ground below.

Officers say the issue will be treated 'extremely seriously' and are calling for anyone who may have information to come forward. They are also keen for any business owners who may have CCTV footage which might help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Guernsey Police directly, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.