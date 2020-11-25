Face masks in indoor settings to become mandatory in Jersey next week

The wearing of face masks in indoor settings in Jersey will be made mandatory from next week, ITV News can confirm.

People visiting places such as shops and supermarkets will be required to wear face coverings or could face fines of £1,000.

Work to draft the order is now underway after the States Assembly granted Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf the power to bring in the measures at a special sitting yesterday (Tuesday 24 November).

GPs in the island says it is crucial that people heed the message to keep themselves and fellow islanders safe.

We're in touching distance, perhaps, of a solution to this pandemic and now is not the time for complacency, tempting as it is. Masks signal that you're aware of distance, social distancing. They also have good evidence of reducing droplet spread and aerosol spread. If we can continue to use them for the next few months then we maintain Jersey's thus far excellent record of keeping numbers low. Dr James Mair, Island Medical Centre

However for some islanders, the new restrictions pose additional challenges.

Ella O'Connor is hearing impaired and relies on lip reading to communicate with others - and the new measures make that much more difficult.

Ella O'Connor says the news restrictions will make it more difficult for her to communicate with others. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I'm fully deaf in both ears, have been since I was little. With the masks it's a nightmare, because when you wear the masks you can't actually see their lips for me to understand what they're saying to me. Ella O'Connor

Under the order set to be introduced next week, informal gatherings will be legally limited to ten people and staff will be able to refuse to serve customers who refuse to wear a mask.

Collecting contact tracing details will become a legal requirement for hospitality businesses, and mandatory for customers to participate.

Coronavirus latest