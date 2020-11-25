Herm set for record-breaking festive season
Herm is looking ahead to a bumper festive season.
The island's economy was boosted by the Bailiwick's summer staycation policy but is now preparing for a second influx of visitors looking for a winter getaway.
Retailers and businesses in the hospitality sector say they have been blown away by the uptake for November and December.
We maybe have just a handful of rooms left so you can still get the odd room but I'd say we're about 90% occupancy. Christmas we still have some availability and New Year's Eve as well but it's by far exceeded our expectations for this time of year.