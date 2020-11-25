Herm set for record-breaking festive season

Herm is looking ahead to a bumper festive season.

The island's economy was boosted by the Bailiwick's summer staycation policy but is now preparing for a second influx of visitors looking for a winter getaway.

Retailers and businesses in the hospitality sector say they have been blown away by the uptake for November and December.

We maybe have just a handful of rooms left so you can still get the odd room but I'd say we're about 90% occupancy. Christmas we still have some availability and New Year's Eve as well but it's by far exceeded our expectations for this time of year.

Craig Senior, Chief Executive of Herm Island