Islamophobic leaflets left on cars in Guernsey

Guernsey Police have launched an investigation into islamophobic leaflets left in St Peter Port.

The leaflets were found on cars across a number of roads this morning (Wednesday 25 November).

The leaflets have been blasted by islanders on social media.

Officers say they are working with members of the island's Islamic community to listen to any concerns they may have.

They say any form of intolerance against members of the community will be taken seriously.

The message from Guernsey Police is clear: any kind of religious intolerance in Guernsey and the rest of the Bailiwick – whether Islamophobia or otherwise – will not be tolerated and all reports shall be fully investigated. Bailiwick Law Enforcement

Witness statements are now being taken by police.

Anyone with information about the leaflets is urged to contact Guernsey Police directly on 01481 725111.