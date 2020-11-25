Jersey care homes could soon be able to operate on reduced staff

Care homes in Jersey could soon be able to operate with reduced staff if their workforce is affected by Covid-19.

It means the island's Care Commission will be able to suspend regulations on care providers for a month if they can prove they cannot meet the minimum requirements as a direct result of coronavirus. This has been reduced from three months under the last raft of changes, which expired in September.

If the Commission has concerns about staffing levels at any particular home, they will have a duty to report them to the Health and Environment Ministers.

The new measures will also re-impose the requirement for staff to have a criminal record check before working in a care setting - this requirement had been removed in the last temporary regulations.

The measures approved today will exclude services providing care for under 18s. They will expire at the end of April 2021.

ITV News is also able to reveal that an order to make the wearing of face coverings mandatory in shops, supermarkets and some other indoor settings will be made in the next week.