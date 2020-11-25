Jersey migration debate delayed until next year

A debate on reforms to who can live and work in Jersey, as part of a wider plan to control the island’s population size, has been delayed.

The Chief Minister has announced it will now be debated by politicians on 9 February 2021, rather than next week (1 December), after a request from a panel of scrutineers for more time to consider the proposals.

They would see the introduction of nine month permits for seasonal workers, and a new four year licence, both of which would not automatically lead to permanent residency rights.

There would also be new ten year licences which could lead to permanent residency.

It comes as the issue of population size continues to be a key political issue in the island.

Latest estimates show there are around 108,000 residents in Jersey, though a formal census in spring 2021 is expected to produce a more accurate figure.

A recent report on the island’s housing shortage showed a projected shortfall of 8,000 homes over the next decade if the size of the population continues to grow without fresh controls.