Late night shopping begins in Guernsey

Late night shopping will get underway in Guernsey today (26 November).

For the next four Thursdays - until 17 December - most shops will remain open until 9pm.

In addition, a Christmas market will open in the Market Buildings.

Following a difficult year due to coronavirus, islanders are being encouraged to support local businesses more than ever.

We're so lucky that we're in the position to be able to run late-night shopping again this year. They're a favourite in the Guernsey calendar and help the island to get into the Christmas spirit. We really hope that the #GuernseyTogether spirit that we've seen this year will continue into the festive season and that people shop local this Christmas and support our great Guernsey retailers. Jonathan Creasey, Chairman of Guernsey Retail Group

The Guernsey Arts Commission has arranged for a variety of musicians to play at every late- night shopping event, who will be dotted throughout town to help bring the festive cheer.

We are delighted to be coordinating the busking activity, adding vibrancy throughout St Peter Port and encourage the public to acknowledge their appreciation and support local creative businesses and local artists this Christmas. Russ Fossey, Head of Arts Development

Once again, islanders will be allowed to park in the port permit spaces opposite the White Rock cafe and at Sir Charles Frossard House on late-night shopping Thursdays and Saturdays during the festive season.