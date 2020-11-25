New code of practice for Guernsey's construction industry
A new code of practice is to be introduced for Guernsey's construction industry.
The regulations have been in development for more than a year, and are being introduced to include the latest best practice.
Construction and building work is a high-risk occupation, with people involved in this sector having to work in arduous conditions, often exposed to the elements, in a constantly changing workplace, which is taking form and shape as a result of their activities. The aim of this code is to help busy construction professionals in Guernsey carry out their tasks using appropriate control measures.
The code will come into effect on 2 December, however the industry will have until the end of May 2021 to adapt to the new system.
The full code of practice can be accessed here.