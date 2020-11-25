New code of practice for Guernsey's construction industry

A new code of practice is to be introduced for Guernsey's construction industry.

The regulations have been in development for more than a year, and are being introduced to include the latest best practice.

Construction and building work is a high-risk occupation, with people involved in this sector having to work in arduous conditions, often exposed to the elements, in a constantly changing workplace, which is taking form and shape as a result of their activities. The aim of this code is to help busy construction professionals in Guernsey carry out their tasks using appropriate control measures. Robin Gonard, Chief Health & Safety Officer

The code will come into effect on 2 December, however the industry will have until the end of May 2021 to adapt to the new system.

The full code of practice can be accessed here.