Online shoppers in Jersey have complained of delays after their parcels were detained by customs in light of changes to import tax.

Last month, the threshold at which the 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) applies was reduced from £240 to £130. Alongside the value of the goods, this threshold also includes the cost of post, insurance and other taxes such as VAT.

Islanders say they have been taxed where multiple purchases are shipped on the same day, with customs holding on to the parcels until the 5% charge has been paid online.

The way the tax is being applied has also created a backlog, with the Post Office reporting a three-fold increase in the number of items being detained by customs to anywhere between 300 and 900 packages at a given time.

The island's Consumer Council says it has received dozens of complaints about the issue.

Freight companies in the UK might not send a lorry until it's full and therefore you could shop on five separate days of the week and order five separate items and they all arrive on the same day the following week. So again it's not fair to treat everything that arrives on the same day as the same order and apply GST to it. Carl Walker, Jersey Consumer Council

When reducing the threshold, the government said it was in order to support businesses on the island and allow a more level playing field with online retailers.

The island's Treasury Minister says the customs team work to clear parcels as quickly as possible.

The lowering of the de-minimis has increased the number of consignments which need to be detained, as GST must be paid on more purchases. Multiple lower-value purchases are detained and aggregated if they arrive on the same day, for the same person, from the same supplier. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Treasury Minister