Over 50s in Jersey urged to get their free flu jab

People aged 50 to 65 in Jersey are being urged to contact their GPs for a free seasonal flu jab.

Over 65s and the most vulnerable have now had their vaccines meaning now is the time for the rest of those who are eligible for a free one this year to get it.

Earlier in the autumn, the government announced it was widening the group of people who would be entitled as part of a plan to offer greater protection because of the risks of coronavirus.

Medics say the combination of seasonal flu and Covid-19 can lead to particularly nasty illness and an increased risk of death.

People are being asked to contact their usual GP surgery directly to make an appointment immediately as stocks of the flu vaccine are now in place.