Planting of trees and hedgerows in Jersey to be recorded online

The number of trees and hedgerows planted in Jersey can now be recorded online.

The tool on the Jersey Biodiversity Centre website will help with planning new woodland spaces and wildlife corridors, as well as identifying the locations of invasive tree diseases to prevent their spread.

The details recorded will include what plants were planted, how many and where they are located.

The new system comes ahead of National Tree Week, which begins on Saturday 28 November, where people are encouraged to plant trees to support local wildlife and help the environment.

Jersey's Assistant Minister for the Environment says planting trees is an easy way to help the island's ecology.

Planting a tree, a copse or a hedgerow is a small act and not very visible considering the good it does to the environment. Having this new online tool will help us track our progress at the Island level so all the small efforts add up into something measurable that will play a vital role in protecting our environment and helping us to reach our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Dep Gregory Guida, Jersey's Assistant Minister for the Environment

The organisation Jersey Trees for Life will be running sessions during the week where they will plant trees and hedgerows with groups and local businesses.