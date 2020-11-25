Reform Jersey to form 'opposition block' in States Assembly

Jersey's only political party will form an official 'opposition block' against the Government in the States Assembly.

Reform Jersey's leader Senator Sam Mézec says the party's members in the Assembly will look to form 'broad coalitions' with other elected representatives in the Chamber until the next election in 2022.

The party says it will bring it in line with other Commonwealth countries in forming an official opposition.

For the next 18 months until the 2022 election, we will work hard to hold the government to account and seek to deliver on our manifesto commitments to improve the standard of living for islanders, and to ensure that our recovery following the coronavirus pandemic is based on our ‘New Deal for Jersey’ proposals. We will be lodging several propositions in the coming months to that effect. Senator Sam Mézec, Leader of Reform Jersey

He says his party had made the right decision calling for a vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister earlier this month, and 'will seek to provide leadership where the Council of Ministers fails to do so” until the next election.

Senator Mézec also says that Senator John Le Fondré has failed to deliver on the agreement he made with the party to gain their support to form a government after the last election.

The last straw was his shambolic handling of the recent crisis with the CEO. Even though the vote did not succeed, it is clear that a large proportion of the Assembly has lost faith in his leadership, and there is widespread disillusion amongst the public. Senator Sam Mézec, Leader of Reform Jersey

Both Senator Mézec and Deputy Montfort Tadier, who held positions within the government, resigned in order to support a motion to remove Chief Minister John Le Fondre from office. The motion was defeated by 29 votes to 19.