Researchers to investigate impact of Covid-19 on childcare in Jersey

Research is to be carried out into the impact of Covid-19 on childcare in Jersey.

It will be led by The Childcare and Early Years Service (CEYS), and gather the views of parents, the childcare workforce, and children themselves.

They will be able to complete an online survey to share their experiences.

We know that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on children and young people, and this research will help us understand how we can design a service that will best support families. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

Once the research is complete, the findings will be used to inform future working.

This research will, I hope, allow us to reflect on the impact this year has had on us all, through taking time to understand and learn from our experiences here in Jersey. This will enable the CEYS team to develop our regulatory work and harness our strengths, overcome future challenges, and building back better. Nicola Mulliner, Head of Early Years

The survey will soon be available on the Government of Jersey website.