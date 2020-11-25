'Sophisticated' cyber attack targets States of Guernsey

The States of Guernsey has been hit by a 'sophisticated and potentially serious' cyber attack.

The 'phishing' attack blocked States staff from sending emails from their gov.gg accounts to Microsoft and Yahoo accounts.

The issue was resolved within 48 hours and the States says there is no evidence that personal data has been stolen.

Cyber-attacks are, regrettably, now part of the day-to-day security considerations for any organisation and the ability to prepare, protect and recover from such attacks is crucial. This attack was sophisticated and could have had significant operational impact and caused disruption to the ability of the States to communicate with Islanders, businesses and other bodies. Colin Vaudin, Chief Information Officer for the States of Guernsey

The States worked with its digital partner Agilysis, specialists at Microsoft and the National Cyber Security overnight to deal with the issue and restore normal operations.

The States' systems were previously targeted in 2018, with the impact lasting several months.