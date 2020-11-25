UK Fisheries Bill clause 'a disappointment and a serious concern' for Guernsey

One of Guernsey's most senior politicians has described a law which would give Westminster power to legislate over the island as 'a surprise, a disappointment and a serious concern'.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, who leads on external affairs, reiterated to the States of Guernsey that the Bailiwick had neither requested nor agreed to an amendment to the UK Fisheries Bill passed by MPs.

The Permissive Extent Clause (PEC) which, in effect, gives the UK Parliament the power to legislate for the Crown Dependencies on the issue.

The Bailiwick was asked if it would like to agree to the PEC but declined, with Guernsey politicians making clear that the Bailiwick would want to legislate itself to commit to international agreements instead of the UK parliament doing so on its behalf.

Deputy Le Tocq said this position was one 'routinely' accepted by the UK Government - and he was frustrated when the clause was added as an amendment in October.

PECs provide a mechanism to extend certain provisions in UK legislation to some or all of the Crown Dependencies by Order in Council, where it is deemed beneficial and efficient. The difference this time, of course, is that the PEC was added even though the Bailiwick - and Jersey - had declined the offer for there to be one. Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, Guernsey's Lead Member for External Affairs

The bill was written into UK law on Monday 24 November but there were assurances from Lord Gardiner, speaking for the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, that the clause "would only ever be as a last resort, after full consultation and the exhaustion of all other options".

Deputy Le Tocq made clear that to date, the UK had not legislated for the island without its consent but his committee is currently exploring options to introduce domestic legislation before the end of the year which would have a similar effect to the clause.

UK Ministers have faced questions over just how much the Channel Islands' interests are being represented in Brexit talks.