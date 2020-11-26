20 foot high replica of Jersey's Devil's Hole statue given a new home

A statue of the devil measuring almost twenty feet high will take up a new home in Jersey.

Derek, as he is affectionately known, is a replica of the one found inside the crater at Devil's Hole in St Mary.

He had been gathering dust in a warehouse for the past 12 years, playing understudy to his brother who lives in a pond on the route to the attraction.

Rather than give him a new home in one of its pubs - fearing he could frighten children and families -Randalls instead decided to give 'Derek' as he is affectionately known away in return for a charitable donation.

It is not known who bought the statue, or the size of the donation - but the money will go to Jersey Cheshire Homes, to support people living with disabilities.

Gavin Reid from Randalls said the statue had attracted a lot of interest on social media.

The Facebook post just took off, and we had a huge response from islanders. We were delighted with the response and that we were able to find a new home for it, and on top of that we were able to get some money for charity for it. Gavin Reid, Managing Director of Randalls Jersey

Despite being made of fiberglass, eight people were needed to load Derek onto onto a flat bed lorry because of its size.

'Derek' is 20 feet tall and made of fiberglass. Credit: Randalls Jersey

Devil's Hole in St Mary is believe to have got its name in the 19th century, when the figurehead from a shipwrecked French vessel washed ashore there.