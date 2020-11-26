Alderney election candidates face the public at hustings event

People in Alderney have been able to put their questions to election candidates at a hustings event.

Around 100 residents attended the hustings event at the Island Hall to hear from the six hopefuls contesting for five seats in the States of Alderney - half of the overall number.

At the event, chaired by recently re-elected President of the States William Tate, the candidates fielded questions on subjects ranging from the island's relationship with Guernsey to how to advance Alderney's green agenda.

Current members Alex Snowdon and Kevin Gentle are seeking re-election while three of the candidates are new to Alderney politics.

Former headteacher Ian Carter, Alderney Electricity worker Rhys Jenkins and Nick Winder, who is a former university academic, are all running for office for the first time.

Former police officer Boyd Kelly is seeking to return to the States almost a decade since he last served as a representative.

The results of the election will be confirmed on Saturday night.