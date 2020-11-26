Senior police officer leaves his post for Jersey Sport

One of Jersey's senior police officers is leaving the force.

James Wileman has been with Jersey Police for 17 years and leaves to take up a new role as Head of Corporate Services at Jersey Sport.

Following the departure of the General Manager to the Football Association earlier this year, Jersey Sport has created the new position "to bolster its senior management team" as well as continuing to deliver the Inspiring an Active Jersey Strategy.

The Chairman of Jersey Sport says he is thrilled to welcome Mr Wileman to organisation.