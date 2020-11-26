Islanders in Alderney head to the polls in election

Voters are heading to the polls in Alderney to elect five members to the island's States.

There are six candidates standing, with the polling station at the Island Hall open from 9:30am until 6:30pm. It comes after the President of Alderney States, William Tate, was re-elected to his position last week, with a 53% turnout from the electorate.

A hustings event was held on Wednesday (25 November) with around 100 members of the public attending.

Of those standing for election Alex Snowdon and Kevin Gentle are seeking re-election while three of the candidates are new to Alderney politics.

Former headteacher Ian Carter, Alderney Electricity worker Rhys Jenkins and Nick Winder, who is a former university academic, are all running for office for the first time.

Former police officer Boyd Kelly is seeking to return to the States almost a decade since he last served as a representative.

The election results are expected later tonight (28 November).