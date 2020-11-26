Jersey's Royal Yacht Hotel admits to breaching Covid-19 rules with sauna opening

The Royal Yacht Hotel in Jersey has admitted to breaching coronavirus restrictions by opening some parts of its spa to the public.

Government rules prohibited the use of communal saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs in order to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

The hotel's manager said the team had 'misinterpreted the rules' when allowing guests access to its sauna and jacuzzi.

The team at The Royal Yacht have worked hard to comply with all measures during Covid-19. We are therefore extremely disappointed that we misinterpreted the rules in relation to the opening of the jacuzzi and sauna in our spa complex. The matter was rectified as soon as it was pointed out to us by health officials. Alcino Vieira, General Manager of the Royal Yacht Hotel

Mr Vieira added that the company would always work to 'provide a safe environment' for its customers and staff.

Representatives from the company will appear in court next month to find out how much they will be fined.