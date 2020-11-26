'Private event' causes spike in Covid-19 cases in Jersey

A private event held in Jersey has caused a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the island.

35 new cases were confirmed in the island today ( November 26), with 20 of those coming through contact tracing.

The Government of Jersey says the event, held 'in the hospitality sector', is being investigated to check if those who attended followed public health rules.

We would urge Islanders to adhere to the rules, as just one event can have a significant effect on our statistics and we want to ensure we can continue to avoid a lockdown in the run-up to Christmas. Government of Jersey

The government would not comment on the location of the event.

Current guidelines, which are due to become enforceable next week, limit social gatherings to ten people or less with up to 20 people able to attend officially organised events.

Earlier, three year group bubbles at two Jersey schools were sent home to self-isolate after cases were identified.

Standard Bank Jersey also closed its St Helier office as a precautionary measure, after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.