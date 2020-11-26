Sponsored dog walk to get underway in Jersey

A sponsored dog walk is to take place in Jersey to raise money for the JSPCA.

Pounds for Paws is taking place to raise vital funds for the charity. It is taking place in two parts, with a contingency of dog walkers starting from Bel Royal to St Aubin and back from 2pm and then Bel Royal to La Frigate and back from 2:30pm.

However due to coronavirus restrictions, only a maximum of 35 people will be allowed to attend each session and the charity is asking that every walker books a ticket in advance.

Each person is being asked to have an individual ticket for track and trace purposes.

The JSPCA says raffle tickets will also be on sale and drawn on Facebook Live on Monday 30 November. For more details on the walk, islanders are being asked to contact michelle@jspca.org.je