Three year groups at two Jersey schools are self-isolating after confirmed cases

Students from three year groups at two Jersey schools have been told to self-isolate after pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Two positive cases - one at St Michael's and one at Jersey College for Girls - mean all three class bubbles have to go home.

St Michael's has two year groups within one bubble and siblings at the school have also been asked to stay at home.

All of those affected have been asked to remain in self-isolation until the contact tracing team has been in contact.

My Department is constantly reviewing their health and safety frameworks and looking to improve the systems around track and tracing in schools. I would like to reassure students and parents or carers that all the measures put in place, are based on medical advice, to guarantee the highest form of safety for our school community. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Education Minister

Senator Vallois says her department is regularly meeting with school leaders, unions and contact tracing representatives and will brief headteachers this week.

Jersey's Children's Commissioner raised concern this week over the decision to send all sixth formers home from Victoria College, after a student there tested positive for Covid-19.