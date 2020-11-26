Views sought on new St Helier cycle lane
Islanders are being asked for their views on a new contraflow cycle lane in St Helier.
It will be installed on Hill Street, between Halkett Place and La Motte Street, early next year for a 12-month pilot. At the end of this, a decision will be made on whether to make it permanent.
Those behind the plans say it will make it safer and more enjoyable to cycle eastwards and to schools in St Saviour.
This pilot forms part of the bigger picture set out in the Sustainable Transport Policy, which sets out our ambition for making walking and cycling inclusive, safe and attractive for all islanders. By improving the infrastructure, we are hoping to make cycling the preferred choice of transport for more people.