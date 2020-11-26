Warning over cannabis-infused sweets in Jersey

Jersey Police is warning parents in the island about cannabis-infused sweets

The island's Customs and Immigration Service stopped a number of attempts to import the 'edibles' which can contain cannabinoids such as THC - the pyschoactive substance found in cannabis.

THC is classified as a Class A drug, putting it in the same category as substances like ecstasy, heroin and cocaine.

Officers warn that the products could trigger heart palpitations, anxiety attacks, vomiting and hallucinations.

They say a number of young people in UK schools have fallen ill after taking the substances, including being admitted to hospital in some cases.

Anyone who finds anything suspicious or is able to help police with their inquiries is asked to contact them directly on 01534 612612.