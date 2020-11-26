Young islander warns of long-term Covid effects after seven months of symptoms

Much of the focus around coronavirus has been how to protect the over 65s, but what happens when you catch it in your 20s?

When the universities suspended face to face learning back in March, 20-year-old Charlie Le Noury had to make a snap decision whether to stay put or head back to her family home in Guernsey.

I think at the airport is where I got it because it was a massive rush for so many students. My flight was jam-packed. Charlie Le Noury

But a few days later she started to feel unwell.

I had an unbelievable fever, I felt so cold and I couldn't move. I was unbelievably dizzy. I couldn't pick my head up from the pillow. Charlie Le Noury

She was tested for coronavirus but it returned a negative result shortly after her father also started displaying symptoms.

My dad was literally across the hall and I could hear him. He was coughing so much it was almost like choking trying to catch a breath. So that was probably one of the worst things because being literally metres away and not being able to help was just awful. Charlie Le Noury

By the time she recovered, she had spent six weeks in isolation.

When you're in the thick of it you don't really quite fully grasp how bad it is because you're just trying to get through that day by day thinking it's only going to last two weeks because that's sort of the golden limit isn't it. Charlie Le Noury

Miss Le Noury is now back at university but seven months later she still gets pins and needles in her hands and struggles with concentration.

Young people tend to be less seriously affected by the virus the long term affects are still relatively unknown.

In Guernsey more than 20% of coronavirus cases have been people aged 30 and under, while in Jersey, people under 30 account for a third of positive cases.

Midwife Kate Wilson, 29, was asymptomatic when a routine test at work found she had the virus. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Midwife Kate Wilson, 29, was asymptomatic when a routine test at work found she had the virus. Less than a week later she was hospitalised.

And now, four months later she is still regularly receiving medical treatment for ongoing complications related to the virus.

Everyone talks about this virus having a high survival rate especially when you're young and fit and healthy but there's so much more to it than just surviving it there's also living with it afterwards. The only way I can describe it, is that it's a bit like you're hungover. Every day you have nausea, weakness, tiredness, you feel a bit headachy and then there’s heart palpitations on top of it. Kate Wilson, Midwife

Miss Wilson added when she first got diagnosed she never thought she would still be suffering months later.

I counted myself very lucky when I was back at work just two weeks later. I definitely wouldn't have thought it would have lingered the way it has. Kate Wilson, Midwife

Now, she is warning other young people just how serious coronavirus can be, even after you recover.