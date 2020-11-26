Young people's views sought on the pandemic in Jersey

40 people between the ages of 16 to 21 in Jersey are being asked to share their views on the coronavirus pandemic.

An online discussion forum is being organised by the research agency 4insight and it is hoped that it will help assist the island's government with public health policies and how to communicate with young people in the future.

The aim of this research project is to gain young people’s views during this stage of the pandemic in order to inform Public Health forward policy and communications. We look forward to hearing young people’s views and more importantly acting upon what they tell us. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The platform is set to be open each day for the young people who register to take part. They will be able to discuss their views as well as upload images or short videos, use a private chat to make notes and use the open chat to talk with others around key issues.

It is part of several schemes set up by the government to interact more with young people through schools, colleges, the Youth Service, Radio Youth FM and social media channels. It has recently set up its own TikTok and Snapchat accounts to promote relevant Covid-19 public health messages to younger people.