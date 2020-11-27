1 in 60 islanders in Jersey currently isolating

One in 60 islanders in Jersey is currently in isolation.

Following today's update that there are now 200 known active cases of Covid-19 in the island, 1,766 people have been told to isolate as they are known to be direct contacts of someone who has tested positive.

ITV Channel reporter Gary Burgess says if this figure was scaled up to the UK's population size, one million people would be isolating.

This comes after it was announced that a private event 'in the hospitality sector' caused a spike in positive cases yesterday.

The Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré says people must act "vigilantly and responsibly" to avoid a lockdown in the run up to Christmas.