All 16 to 18-year-olds in Jersey to be offered coronavirus test
All Jersey students in Year 11 and above, and those aged 16-18 who are not in education, are to be offered a coronavirus test.
The government has announced that this age group will receive the screening either at their school or college, or a the harbour testing facility.
It follows the latest medical advice from the Scientific Technical and Advisory Cell (STAC).
More details are due to be announced next week.
The latest medical evidence says that the risk of infection and transmission is greater for older teenagers, than younger children, as recent cases have shown. This latest policy of introducing screening in secondary schools is to be welcomed to guarantee the highest form of safety for our school community.